Buy, Sell Or Hold Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) At $14.32?

In recent trading session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.32 trading at -$0.18 or -1.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.61B. That most recent trading price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -39.59% from its 52-week high price of $19.99 and is indicating a premium of 11.59% from its 52-week low price of $12.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.21%, in the last five days CPNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.32 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Coupang Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.88% in past 5-day. Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) showed a performance of -12.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.05 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.