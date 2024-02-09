Buy, Sell Or Hold Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) At $112.71?

In recent trading session, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw 14.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $112.71 trading at $22.4 or 24.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.84B. That most recent trading price of NET’s stock is at a premium of 19.19% from its 52-week high price of $91.08 and is indicating a premium of 64.6% from its 52-week low price of $39.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.80%, in the last five days NET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $112.71 price level, adding 1.96% to its value on the day. Cloudflare Inc’s shares saw a change of 35.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.37% in past 5-day. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) showed a performance of 39.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.85 million shares which calculate 5.55 days to cover the short interests.