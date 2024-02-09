Buy, Sell Or Hold Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) At $0.95?

In last trading session, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.03 or 3.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $197.57M. That closing price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -222.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.96%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.67% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of -18.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.89 million shares which calculate 7.08 days to cover the short interests.