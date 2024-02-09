Buy, Sell Or Hold British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) At $30.65?

In recent trading session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.65 trading at -$0.81 or -2.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.36B. That most recent trading price of BTI’s stock is at a discount of -26.92% from its 52-week high price of $38.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.5% from its 52-week low price of $28.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.58%, in the last five days BTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $30.65 price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) showed a performance of 2.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.81 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.