Buy, Sell Or Hold BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) At $2.74?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at -$0.05 or -1.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -109.85% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 5.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.61%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 3.86% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of -22.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.29% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -20.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.19 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.
BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
BB Dividends
BlackBerry Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.