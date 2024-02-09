Buy, Sell Or Hold BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) At $2.74?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 1.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at -$0.05 or -1.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -109.85% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 5.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.61%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 3.86% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of -22.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.29% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -20.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.19 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.