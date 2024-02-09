Buy, Sell Or Hold Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) At $8.25?

In last trading session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.25 trading at $1.16 or 16.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $917.65M. That closing price of BTDR’s stock is at a discount of -78.79% from its 52-week high price of $14.75 and is indicating a premium of 66.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.36%, in the last five days BTDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $8.25 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s shares saw a change of -16.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.90% in past 5-day. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.