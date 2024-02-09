Buy, Sell Or Hold Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) At $2.73?

In last trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw 32.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.1 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.50B. That closing price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -30.04% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 19.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.73 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -21.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.67% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of -17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.49 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.
Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.86% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.37% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.
BBD Dividends
Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.