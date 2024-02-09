Buy, Sell Or Hold Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) At $2.73?

In last trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw 32.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.1 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.50B. That closing price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -30.04% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 19.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $2.73 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -21.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.67% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of -17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.49 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.