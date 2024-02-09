Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) At $0.39: What To Do?

In last trading session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.01 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.20M. That closing price of BCLI’s stock is at a discount of -787.18% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days BCLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.79% in past 5-day. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) showed a performance of 19.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.39 million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.