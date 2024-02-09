Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.82?

In last trading session, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.82 trading at $1.22 or 8.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24B. That closing price of BOWL’s stock is at a discount of -17.75% from its 52-week high price of $17.45 and is indicating a premium of 40.28% from its 52-week low price of $8.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.97%, in the last five days BOWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.82 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Bowlero Corp’s shares saw a change of 4.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.27% in past 5-day. Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) showed a performance of 15.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.44 million shares which calculate 12.55 days to cover the short interests.