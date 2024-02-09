Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.82?

In last trading session, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.82 trading at $1.22 or 8.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24B. That closing price of BOWL’s stock is at a discount of -17.75% from its 52-week high price of $17.45 and is indicating a premium of 40.28% from its 52-week low price of $8.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.97%, in the last five days BOWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.82 price level, adding 0.34% to its value on the day. Bowlero Corp’s shares saw a change of 4.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.27% in past 5-day. Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) showed a performance of 15.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.44 million shares which calculate 12.55 days to cover the short interests.
Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bowlero Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 105.00% while that of industry is 19.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 222.70% in the current quarter and calculating -98.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $344.12 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $278.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
BOWL Dividends
Bowlero Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.