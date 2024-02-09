BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) At $3.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at -$0.03 or -0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.24M. That closing price of BTAI’s stock is at a discount of -809.87% from its 52-week high price of $34.12 and is indicating a premium of 40.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.79%, in the last five days BTAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.75 price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.92% in past 5-day. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) showed a performance of 35.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.98 million shares which calculate 4.87 days to cover the short interests.