Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Is Now 9.4% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of BCRX’s stock is at a discount of -101.88% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 9.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.38%, in the last five days BCRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $5.32 price level, adding 3.97% to its value on the day. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) showed a performance of -28.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.05 million shares which calculate 5.85 days to cover the short interests.