Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) At $3.15: What To Do?

In last trading session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.02 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $940.97M. That closing price of BLDP’s stock is at a discount of -110.16% from its 52-week high price of $6.62 and is indicating a premium of 7.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days BLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $3.15 price level, adding 5.12% to its value on the day. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.97% in past 5-day. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) showed a performance of -12.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.28 million shares which calculate 7.57 days to cover the short interests.