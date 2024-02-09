Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.97?

In last trading session, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at $0.31 or 18.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.36M. That closing price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -37.06% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 45.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.67%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Atyr Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.13% in past 5-day. Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of 24.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atyr Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 27.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -96.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. Company posted $10.39 million and $300k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.86% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

LIFE Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.40% institutions for Atyr Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LIFE for having 10.19 million shares of worth $22.01 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.59 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.26 million shares of worth $10.32 million or 9.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.38 million in the company or a holder of 8.39% of company’s stock.