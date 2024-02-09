Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Drops -0.07 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.16 trading at -$0.01 or -0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.14B. That closing price of ARRY’s stock is at a discount of -88.14% from its 52-week high price of $26.64 and is indicating a premium of 11.58% from its 52-week low price of $12.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.07%, in the last five days ARRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $14.16 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. Array Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.21% in past 5-day. Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) showed a performance of -6.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.65 million shares which calculate 4.03 days to cover the short interests.