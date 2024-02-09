Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.69?

In last trading session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.69 trading at $0.1 or 1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $467.09M. That closing price of AVXL’s stock is at a discount of -109.14% from its 52-week high price of $11.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.79%, in the last five days AVXL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $5.69 price level, adding 6.87% to its value on the day. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -38.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.48% in past 5-day. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) showed a performance of -11.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.66 million shares which calculate 9.87 days to cover the short interests.