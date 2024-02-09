American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) At $14.95: What To Do?

In last trading session, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw 27.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.95 trading at $0.04 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.77B. That closing price of AAL’s stock is at a discount of -27.63% from its 52-week high price of $19.08 and is indicating a premium of 27.36% from its 52-week low price of $10.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days AAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $14.95 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. American Airlines Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.25% in past 5-day. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) showed a performance of 3.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.0 million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Airlines Group Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.55% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.77% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.70%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.34% institutions for American Airlines Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AAL for having 78.22 million shares of worth $1.4 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 37.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $669.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.31 million shares of worth $364.29 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $341.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.