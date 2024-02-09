Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.66?

In last trading session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.03 or 4.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.91M. That closing price of AKTS’s stock is at a discount of -650.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 31.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.56%, in the last five days AKTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. Akoustis Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.96% in past 5-day. Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) showed a performance of -11.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.89 million shares which calculate 10.12 days to cover the short interests.