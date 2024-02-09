Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) At $18.60: What To Do?

In last trading session, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.60 trading at $0.71 or 3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of AKRO’s stock is at a discount of -213.87% from its 52-week high price of $58.38 and is indicating a premium of 39.52% from its 52-week low price of $11.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.97%, in the last five days AKRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $18.60 price level, adding 11.55% to its value on the day. Akero Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.34% in past 5-day. Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) showed a performance of -19.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.6 million shares which calculate 6.36 days to cover the short interests.