AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) At $0.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 1.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.01 or 5.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -26070.83% from its 52-week high price of $62.81 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.19%, in the last five days AGRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 24.53% to its value on the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s shares saw a change of -49.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -39.36% in past 5-day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) showed a performance of -40.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45290.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.