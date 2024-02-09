Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $49.22?

In last trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 31.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.22 trading at $4.61 or 10.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.85B. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -6.62% from its 52-week high price of $52.48 and is indicating a premium of 82.12% from its 52-week low price of $8.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.33%, in the last five days AFRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $49.22 price level, adding 1.05% to its value on the day. Affirm Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.07% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of 11.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.6 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.