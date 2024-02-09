Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) At $16.83: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.83 trading at $1.47 or 9.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $485.55M. That closing price of AEHR’s stock is at a discount of -221.45% from its 52-week high price of $54.10 and is indicating a premium of 13.61% from its 52-week low price of $14.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.57%, in the last five days AEHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $16.83 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. Aehr Test Systems’s shares saw a change of -36.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.46% in past 5-day. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) showed a performance of -24.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.