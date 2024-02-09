Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.38?

In last trading session, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.38 trading at $0.17 or 5.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $277.33M. That closing price of ACET’s stock is at a discount of -157.1% from its 52-week high price of $8.69 and is indicating a premium of 67.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.30%, in the last five days ACET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.38 price level, adding 6.63% to its value on the day. Adicet Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of 78.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.39% in past 5-day. Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) showed a performance of -2.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adicet Bio Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 60.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -99.41% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.80% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $560k for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.81% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.17% institutions for Adicet Bio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ACET for having 8.32 million shares of worth $20.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $2.39 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.