1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.58?

In recent trading session, 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.2 or 14.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.45M. That most recent trading price of EFSH’s stock is at a discount of -12305.06% from its 52-week high price of $196.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52340.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.49%, in the last five days EFSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 4.24% to its value on the day. 1847 Holdings LLC’s shares saw a change of -20.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.72% in past 5-day. 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) showed a performance of -39.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37210.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.