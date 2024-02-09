1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.58?

In recent trading session, 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.2 or 14.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.45M. That most recent trading price of EFSH’s stock is at a discount of -12305.06% from its 52-week high price of $196.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52340.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.
1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 14.49%, in the last five days EFSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 4.24% to its value on the day. 1847 Holdings LLC’s shares saw a change of -20.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.72% in past 5-day. 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) showed a performance of -39.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37210.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.
EFSH Dividends
1847 Holdings LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 15.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.91% institutions for 1847 Holdings LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EFSH for having 9125.0 shares of worth $85569.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2063.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19345.0.