Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) At $106.52: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.52 trading at $6.69 or 6.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.03B. That most recent trading price of WYNN’s stock is at a discount of -10.65% from its 52-week high price of $117.86 and is indicating a premium of 23.35% from its 52-week low price of $81.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.70%, in the last five days WYNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $106.52 price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.49% in past 5-day. Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) showed a performance of 11.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.13 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.