Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) At $106.52: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.52 trading at $6.69 or 6.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.03B. That most recent trading price of WYNN’s stock is at a discount of -10.65% from its 52-week high price of $117.86 and is indicating a premium of 23.35% from its 52-week low price of $81.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 6.70%, in the last five days WYNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $106.52 price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.49% in past 5-day. Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) showed a performance of 11.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.13 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Wynn Resorts Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.66% while that of industry is 23.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 317.20% in the current quarter and calculating 22.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.37 billion and $1.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.30% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.39% during past 5 years.
WYNN Dividends
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.