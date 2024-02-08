With 39.58% Distance From Low, Is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at -$0.04 or -6.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $85.96M. That closing price of SGMO’s stock is at a discount of -620.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 39.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.91%, in the last five days SGMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 18.64% to its value on the day. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.06% in past 5-day. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) showed a performance of -5.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.16 million shares which calculate 5.49 days to cover the short interests.