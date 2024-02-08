Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $36.13?

In recent trading session, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.13 trading at -$0.06 or -0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.73B. That most recent trading price of WMG’s stock is at a discount of -3.79% from its 52-week high price of $37.50 and is indicating a premium of 34.62% from its 52-week low price of $23.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days WMG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $36.13 price level, adding 5.05% to its value on the day. Warner Music Group Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.69% in past 5-day. Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) showed a performance of 4.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.49 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.