Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) At $15.65: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.65 trading at $0.95 or 6.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $840.87M. That most recent trading price of UTI’s stock is at a premium of 1.6% from its 52-week high price of $15.40 and is indicating a premium of 64.03% from its 52-week low price of $5.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 396.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.46%, in the last five days UTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $15.65 price level, adding 1.63% to its value on the day. Universal Technical Institute Inc’s shares saw a change of 25.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.30% in past 5-day. Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) showed a performance of 24.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.08 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Universal Technical Institute Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 97.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 376.92% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 225.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $176.89 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

UTI Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.62% institutions for Universal Technical Institute Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at UTI for having 2.42 million shares of worth $16.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $6.46 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.