Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.81?

In last trading session, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.03 or -3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.65M. That closing price of LLAP’s stock is at a discount of -325.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 23.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.49%, in the last five days LLAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 4.58% to its value on the day. Terran Orbital Corp’s shares saw a change of -28.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.05% in past 5-day. Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) showed a performance of -10.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.79 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.