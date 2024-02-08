TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) At $1.72: What To Do?

In last trading session, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) saw 14.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.02 or 1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $414.37M. That closing price of WULF’s stock is at a discount of -134.88% from its 52-week high price of $4.04 and is indicating a premium of 68.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.47%, in the last five days WULF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. TeraWulf Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.99% in past 5-day. TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) showed a performance of -16.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.66 million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.