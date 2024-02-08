TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) At $19.19: What To Do?

In recent trading session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.19 trading at $0.11 or 0.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.36B. That most recent trading price of FTI’s stock is at a discount of -18.71% from its 52-week high price of $22.78 and is indicating a premium of 37.26% from its 52-week low price of $12.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days FTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $19.19 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. TechnipFMC plc’s shares saw a change of -4.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.70% in past 5-day. TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) showed a performance of 1.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.45 million shares which calculate 3.18 days to cover the short interests.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TechnipFMC plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,633.33% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.69 billion and $1.72 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.00% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1681.36% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.47% institutions for TechnipFMC plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FTI for having 44.73 million shares of worth $743.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 35.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $594.48 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.79 million shares of worth $245.76 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $116.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.