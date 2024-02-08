Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) At $1.44: What To Do?

In last trading session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw 5.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at $0.41 or 39.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.25M. That closing price of TAOP’s stock is at a discount of -608.33% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 44.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 291.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 39.81%, in the last five days TAOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 18.64% to its value on the day. Taoping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.58% in past 5-day. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) showed a performance of 22.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55420.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.