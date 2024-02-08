Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) At $3.30: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 5.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.30 trading at $0.05 or 1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.69M. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -450.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.15 and is indicating a premium of 16.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $3.30 price level, adding 14.51% to its value on the day. Sunpower Corp’s shares saw a change of -31.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.91% in past 5-day. Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -14.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.91 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunpower Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -281.82% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -260.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $362.85 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $351.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.06% institutions for Sunpower Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 19.35 million shares of worth $189.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.12 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.8 million shares of worth $35.79 million or 3.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.