Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) At $5.15: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at $0.54 or 11.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.58M. That most recent trading price of SDIG’s stock is at a discount of -142.72% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a premium of 32.82% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 11.71%, in the last five days SDIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.15 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.57% in past 5-day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) showed a performance of -30.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.16% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.80% in the current quarter and calculating 98.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.21 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $23.41 million and $17.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% while estimating it to be 90.30% for the next quarter.
SDIG Dividends
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.