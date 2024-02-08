Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) At $5.15: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at $0.54 or 11.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.58M. That most recent trading price of SDIG’s stock is at a discount of -142.72% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a premium of 32.82% from its 52-week low price of $3.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.71%, in the last five days SDIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $5.15 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.57% in past 5-day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) showed a performance of -30.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.