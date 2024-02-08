Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.52?

In last trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.03 or -1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.73M. That closing price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -221.05% from its 52-week high price of $4.88 and is indicating a premium of 26.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.94%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd’s shares saw a change of -24.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.15% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of -19.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.36 million shares which calculate 5.11 days to cover the short interests.