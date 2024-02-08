Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.36?

In recent trading session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.22 or 10.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.89M. That most recent trading price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -73.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a premium of 75.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 10.28%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.36 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp’s shares saw a change of -28.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.12% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -10.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.
Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Sphere 3D Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.35% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 262.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.7 million for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 61.34% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.34% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.
ANY Dividends
Sphere 3D Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.