Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.36?

In recent trading session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.22 or 10.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.89M. That most recent trading price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -73.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a premium of 75.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.28%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.36 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp’s shares saw a change of -28.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.12% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -10.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.