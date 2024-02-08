Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.17?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.12 or 5.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.35M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -798.62% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 17.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.85%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.83% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of -19.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89480.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.