Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.17?

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at $0.12 or 5.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.35M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -798.62% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 17.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.85%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.83% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of -19.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89480.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
MDAI Dividends
Spectral AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 60.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.16% institutions for Spectral AI Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MDAI for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 35.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, which was holding about 22949.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.