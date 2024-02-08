Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) At $13.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw 2.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.06 trading at -$1.21 or -8.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That closing price of SGML’s stock is at a discount of -230.63% from its 52-week high price of $43.18 and is indicating a premium of 1.45% from its 52-week low price of $12.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.48%, in the last five days SGML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $13.06 price level, adding 35.82% to its value on the day. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s shares saw a change of -58.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.90% in past 5-day. Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) showed a performance of -54.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.09 million shares which calculate 7.91 days to cover the short interests.