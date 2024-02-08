Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.44?

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.03 or 6.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.77M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -725.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.63 and is indicating a premium of 68.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 782.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.89%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC.’s shares saw a change of 145.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.73% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of 137.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59970.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.
SLNA Dividends
Selina Hospitality PLC. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 64.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.03% institutions for Selina Hospitality PLC. that are currently holding shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLNA for having 0.96 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 76416.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77944.0.