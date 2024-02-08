Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) At $1.13: What To Do?

In last trading session, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.11 or -8.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $166.45M. That closing price of RGTI’s stock is at a discount of -203.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.43 and is indicating a premium of 68.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.47%, in the last five days RGTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 17.52% to its value on the day. Rigetti Computing Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.47% in past 5-day. Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) showed a performance of -0.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.46 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.