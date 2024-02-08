Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $9.13?

In last trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.13 trading at -$0.35 or -3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of RXRX’s stock is at a discount of -83.46% from its 52-week high price of $16.75 and is indicating a premium of 50.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.69%, in the last five days RXRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $9.13 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.98% in past 5-day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) showed a performance of -27.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.09 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.53% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.20% in the current quarter and calculating -26.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.35 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $13.68 million and $12.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.80% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.43% institutions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at RXRX for having 25.1 million shares of worth $187.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.8 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.8 million shares of worth $52.0 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.97 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $34.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.