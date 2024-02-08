PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.86?

In last trading session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.86 trading at $0.08 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $797.33M. That closing price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -144.65% from its 52-week high price of $11.89 and is indicating a premium of 51.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $4.86 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.98% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of 55.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.13 million shares which calculate 8.12 days to cover the short interests.