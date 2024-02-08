Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.22?

In last trading session, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 36.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at -$0.27 or -6.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.56B. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -298.34% from its 52-week high price of $16.81 and is indicating a premium of 46.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 58.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.01%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $4.22 price level, adding 17.9% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of -2.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 158.33 million shares which calculate 4.84 days to cover the short interests.