Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.49?

In last trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.49 trading at $1.71 or 13.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.35M. That closing price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -429.88% from its 52-week high price of $76.78 and is indicating a premium of 17.81% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 535.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.38%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $14.49 price level, adding 8.29% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of -44.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.73 million shares which calculate 6.05 days to cover the short interests.
Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Piedmont Lithium Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130.20% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 182.30% in the current quarter and calculating 80.90% increase in the next quarter.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -158.64% during past 5 years.
PLL Dividends
Piedmont Lithium Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.