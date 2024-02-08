Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.49?

In last trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.49 trading at $1.71 or 13.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.35M. That closing price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -429.88% from its 52-week high price of $76.78 and is indicating a premium of 17.81% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 535.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.38%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $14.49 price level, adding 8.29% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of -44.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.73 million shares which calculate 6.05 days to cover the short interests.