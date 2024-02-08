Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) At $0.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) saw 11.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.03 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $446.05M. That closing price of CATX’s stock is at a premium of 2.22% from its 52-week high price of $0.88 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days CATX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 124.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.64% in past 5-day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) showed a performance of 53.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.93 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.