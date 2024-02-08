Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) At $0.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) saw 11.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.03 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $446.05M. That closing price of CATX’s stock is at a premium of 2.22% from its 52-week high price of $0.88 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days CATX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 124.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.64% in past 5-day. Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) showed a performance of 53.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.93 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.
Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 219.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.48 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.83 million and $2.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.10% while estimating it to be 35.10% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.18% during past 5 years.
CATX Dividends
Perspective Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.