Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) Drops -5.98% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 6.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.01 or -0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.80M. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -157.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 29.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.90%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -20.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.98% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -12.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Pagaya Technologies Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 128.57% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
PGY Dividends
Pagaya Technologies Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 25.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.13% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 98.11 million shares of worth $137.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 42.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.8 million.
On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $1.48 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.