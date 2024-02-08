Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) Drops -5.98% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 6.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at -$0.01 or -0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.80M. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -157.27% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 29.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.90%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -20.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.98% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -12.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.