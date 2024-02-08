Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $29.71?

In recent trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.71 trading at $1.62 or 5.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.28B. That most recent trading price of OHI’s stock is at a discount of -17.03% from its 52-week high price of $34.77 and is indicating a premium of 13.8% from its 52-week low price of $25.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.77%, in the last five days OHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $29.71 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) showed a performance of -1.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.49 million shares which calculate 7.22 days to cover the short interests.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.72% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 106.70% in the current quarter and calculating 32.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.53 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $238.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $215.72 million and $231.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.30% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.72% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.70%.

OHI Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.27% institutions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at OHI for having 34.87 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 14.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $874.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.66 million shares of worth $286.1 million or 3.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $225.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.