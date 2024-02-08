NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) At $0.46: What To Do?

In recent trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.05 or 12.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.96M. That most recent trading price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -165.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 52.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 867.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.59%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.35% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 7.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.92 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.