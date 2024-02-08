Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Boosted 67.53% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.87 trading at -$0.14 or -3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $496.87M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -12.66% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 82.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.49%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $3.87 price level, adding 11.24% to its value on the day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 67.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.11% in past 5-day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of 50.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.39 million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.