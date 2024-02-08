Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) Up 6.10% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.14 trading at $0.6 or 6.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.99B. That most recent trading price of MLCO’s stock is at a discount of -58.1% from its 52-week high price of $14.45 and is indicating a premium of 25.6% from its 52-week low price of $6.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.97%, in the last five days MLCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $9.14 price level, subtracting -0.44% to its value on the day. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 2.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.22% in past 5-day. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) showed a performance of 6.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.96 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.05% while that of industry is 23.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.00% in the current quarter and calculating 133.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 184.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $337.09 million and $891.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 235.70% while estimating it to be 30.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 100.05% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.03% institutions for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the top institutional holder at MLCO for having 27.42 million shares of worth $247.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 5.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 17.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.86 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 21.87 million shares of worth $197.23 million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.83 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $79.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.