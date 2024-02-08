Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.70?

In recent trading session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at $0.27 or 11.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.93M. That most recent trading price of MIGI’s stock is at a discount of -62.96% from its 52-week high price of $4.40 and is indicating a premium of 84.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.11%, in the last five days MIGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.29% in past 5-day. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) showed a performance of -25.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.